On French radio, Zelenskyʼs European tour was called a “shapito tour”. The ambassador of Ukraine in France demands an apology

In France, the RTL radio station called President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs tour of Europe a "shapito tour". The ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko demands an apology from the president and the Ukrainian people.
RTLʼs Twitter account published a video of a fragment with the words of the presenter that the President of Ukraine arrived at the Elysee Palace on May 15 "with his shapito", which was signed: "Zelenskyʼs circus, soon near you."
"What cynicism and tactlessness are not characteristic of the people of friendly France. Neither compassion nor responsibility. I demand an apology from my president and my people of Ukraine, who are suffering and fighting for their freedom, as well as for your opportunity to enjoy the ease of life," Omelchenko wrote.
In addition to the ambassador of Ukraine, Twitter users reacted to RTLʼs publication. They write that the taunts from the presenters are humiliating, because "how can you laugh at the deportation of Ukrainian children" and at the bodies of people who died for their freedom.
- Volodymyr Zelensky recently returned from Great Britain, where he discussed with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the creation of a coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
- Zelensky also visited France, where he met with Emmanuel Macron. After that, it became known that in the coming weeks, France will equip several battalions of the Ukrainian army with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC.
- The Ukrainian president also visited Berlin and met there with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and before that he was in Rome and the Vatican. In Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky received the Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the Ukrainian people for "protecting freedom, democracy and European values." Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany published a list of military aid, which the country is preparing to transfer to Ukraine. The cost of the aid package exceeds €2.7 billion.
- Zelensky said that his foreign visits are dedicated, among other things, to the creation of a coalition of partner countries, within which Western-style fighter jets will be provided to Ukraine.