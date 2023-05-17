Switzerland seized the assets of Konstantin Zhevago

Switzerland has seized more than $113 million in the accounts of companies whose ultimate beneficial owner is former MP, shareholder of JSC Bank "Finance and Credit" Konstantin Zhevago.
This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
The assets were seized on the basis of the decision of the investigative judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated October 26, 2022.
Currently, the SBI is working to ensure that the seized assets are transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).
- On December 28, 2022, Konstantin Zhevago was detained at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps and the next day he was sent under extradition arrest.
- On January 10, 2023, Konstantin Zhevago posted a million-euro bail and was released from custody with an obligation not to leave mainland France.
- The court has already seized the shares of Konstantin Zhevagoʼs enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, the corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate objects. The property of other companies connected to Zhevago was also seized, including 14 property complexes, 21 shares in property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, and 10 apartments.
- In Ukraine, Zhevago is suspected of embezzling $113 million from the "Finance and Credit" bank, as a result of which the interests of the state and the bankʼs depositors suffered. During 2007-2014, the offshore company opened credit lines in foreign banks. "Finance and Credit" guaranteed this company with its own funds and concluded contracts with other foreign banks for more than $113 million (2.9 billion hryvnias). In 2015, foreign banks charged $113 million from the accounts of the "Finance and Credit" bank due to default by the offshore company, and the collateral was written off immediately after the bank was declared insolvent.