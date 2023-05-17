Switzerland seized the assets of Konstantin Zhevago

Switzerland has seized more than $113 million in the accounts of companies whose ultimate beneficial owner is former MP, shareholder of JSC Bank "Finance and Credit" Konstantin Zhevago.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The assets were seized on the basis of the decision of the investigative judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv dated October 26, 2022.

Currently, the SBI is working to ensure that the seized assets are transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).