South Korea allocates $130 million in financial aid to Ukraine

South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on a plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package. This happened after the visit of the First Lady Olena Zelenska to Seoul to the President of South Korea Yun Seok-yeol.

Reuters writes about it.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Finance of South Korea Choo Kyung Ho and the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyridenko, who were also present at the conference in Seoul. The aid package consists of contributions and loans.

In addition, Ukraine agreed with South Korea to attract up to $8 billion under "extremely favorable conditions", writes the Ministry of Economy. The term of the loan is up to 40 years at 0.15% per annum with a 10-year deferred repayment of the loan amount. Loans will be provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea within the framework of the EDCF fund.