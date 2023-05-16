The head of the MDI: Ukraine communicated with Belarus through the MP Yevhen Shevchenko

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed that Ukrainian intelligence communicates with Belarus. For this, in particular, the MP Yevhen Shevchenko was used.

He told about this in an interview with the YouTube channel "Rasnye Lyudi" ["Different People"].

"We used all possible means of communication. They even involved, letʼs say, one MP. In order to prevent Belarus from being drawn into the war, this is the first goal. The second goal was when the Russian army was pushed out, to prevent a second approach from Belarus. As time has shown, this has now been achieved," Budanov noted.

He confirmed that it was about Yevhen Shevchenko. According to Budanov, intelligence uses his communications and connections.

"And heʼs efficient in the process. Shevchenko has been helping us for quite a long time and did not refuse when we asked for help," explained the head of the MDI.