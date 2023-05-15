In Poland, the military is looking for a balloon that flew in from Belarus

In Poland, 50 soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces resumed the search for a balloon that flew into the country from Belarus.

RMF writes about it.

"We sent a unit of 50 fighters of the 8th Kuyavian-Pomeranian Territorial Defense Brigade. Our military will conduct searches there," the spokesman of the Territorial Defense Forces command, Major Witold Sura noted.

The operation is carried out mainly in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship. Sura urged residents of Poland to contact the police if they find the remains of a balloon-like object and not to touch the find until law enforcement officers arrive.