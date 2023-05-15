In Poland, the military is looking for a balloon that flew in from Belarus

In Poland, 50 soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces resumed the search for a balloon that flew into the country from Belarus.
RMF writes about it.
"We sent a unit of 50 fighters of the 8th Kuyavian-Pomeranian Territorial Defense Brigade. Our military will conduct searches there," the spokesman of the Territorial Defense Forces command, Major Witold Sura noted.
The operation is carried out mainly in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship. Sura urged residents of Poland to contact the police if they find the remains of a balloon-like object and not to touch the find until law enforcement officers arrive.
- In February, The New York Times wrote that China uses balloons for reconnaissance around the world. Increased attention to the Chinese program of using reconnaissance balloons was provoked by the appearance of a Chinese balloon over the territory of the United States. During the week, the balloon passed from the Aleutian Islands in the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic coast of the United States. It was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina.
- Balloons have some advantages over reconnaissance satellites. They are closer to the Earthʼs surface, are more difficult to detect with radar, can hover over an area, and use simple cameras to capture high-quality images. In addition, with the help of equipment on aerostats, it is possible to listen to communication channels that are not available for listening from satellites due to their distance from the Earth.