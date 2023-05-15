The Russians hit the hospital in Avdiivka with rockets. There are dead

The Russian occupiers hit Avdiivka with rockets on May 15 — they aimed at the local hospital. Four people were killed in the shelling.

This was replorted by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Due to the Russian shelling, the hospital building was destroyed: the stairwells were destroyed, the windows were broken, the roof was damaged, and the premises were covered with bricks.

Pavlo Kyrylenko urged people to evacuate from the Donetsk region.

