The Russians hit the hospital in Avdiivka with rockets. There are dead

The Russian occupiers hit Avdiivka with rockets on May 15 — they aimed at the local hospital. Four people were killed in the shelling.
This was replorted by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Due to the Russian shelling, the hospital building was destroyed: the stairwells were destroyed, the windows were broken, the roof was damaged, and the premises were covered with bricks.
Pavlo Kyrylenko urged people to evacuate from the Donetsk region.
- The Russians are also constantly shelling the de-occupied part of the Kherson region. Six people were killed there during the day, three more were injured.
- Recently, it became known that all civilians will be evacuated from Avdiivka in the near future. This was said by the head of the Joint Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction Serhii Telyatskyi. Before that, they decided to evacuate all communal workers from Avdiivka.