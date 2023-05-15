The crossing point with Poland “Yahodyn — Dorohusk” has resumed work for trucks

From May 15, trucks can once again freely pass through the "Yahodyn — Dorohusk" checkpoint between Ukraine and Poland.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction.

This was achieved thanks to negotiations with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development of Poland and the leadership of the Lublin Voivodeship.

For ten days, "Yahodyn — Dorohusk" was blocked due to a strike by Polish carriers, as a result of which their Ukrainian colleagues suffered "significant losses", the Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says.

"I am grateful to our Polish colleagues for the joint decision and return to the fulfillment of the provisions of the "transport visa-free" and agreements on the capacity of "Yahodyn — Dorohusk", — he added.