The crossing point with Poland “Yahodyn — Dorohusk” has resumed work for trucks

From May 15, trucks can once again freely pass through the "Yahodyn — Dorohusk" checkpoint between Ukraine and Poland.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction.
This was achieved thanks to negotiations with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development of Poland and the leadership of the Lublin Voivodeship.
For ten days, "Yahodyn — Dorohusk" was blocked due to a strike by Polish carriers, as a result of which their Ukrainian colleagues suffered "significant losses", the Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov says.
"I am grateful to our Polish colleagues for the joint decision and return to the fulfillment of the provisions of the "transport visa-free" and agreements on the capacity of "Yahodyn — Dorohusk", — he added.
- On May 8, Ukraine went to meet the Polish carriers to unblock the checkpoint "Yahodyn — Dorohusk". Thus, it satisfied the main claim of the Polish strike — canceled the requirement for a permit to transport goods from any EU country to Ukraine and fines for non-compliance with transport eco-standards.
- On May 5, Ukraine called on Poland to unblock the checkpoint "Yahodyn — Dorohusk", because it considers the strike of Polish carriers to be "artificial". They demand the return of permits for international freight transportation for Ukrainian carriers going to Poland, and they also want the EURO4 environmental norm to be applied to Ukrainians, just like to Poles in Ukraine.
- This checkpoint provides approximately 40% of cargo flow to Poland. On May 8, an electronic queue for crossing the border started operating there. For now, only truck drivers with a license for international cargo transportation can use "eCherga".