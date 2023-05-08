At 16 checkpoints with Europe, the electronic queue has started. So far only for trucks

From Monday, May 8, electronic queues for crossing the border started working at 16 checkpoints with European countries. In the future, it will work for any type of transport.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrtransbezpeka.

For now, only truck drivers with a license for international cargo transportation can use “eCherha”, but from July the service will be extended to bus drivers as well. And from August 2023 — for owners of passenger cars.

Now "eCherha" works at the following checkpoints:

Volyn region

Yahodyn — Dorohusk;

Ustiluh — Zosyn.

Lviv region

Krakow — Korchova;

Rava-Ruska — Hrebenne;

Shehyni — Medyka;

Nyzhankovychi — Malhovice.

Chernivtsi region

Porybne — Siret;

Mamalyha — Kryva.

Transcarpathian region

Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Niemetske;

Chop (Tysa) — Zahon;

Dyakove — Halmeu.

Vinnytsia region

Mohyliv-Podilskyi — Otach.

Odesa region

Reni — Giurgiulesti;

Starokosache — Tudor;

Vynohradivka — Vulkaneshty;

Orlivka — Isakcha.

To cross the border using “eCherha”, you need to register on the website echerha.gov.ua or through the application, receive a message about the status of the queue, its progress, and the time of arrival at the checkpoint.