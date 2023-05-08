At 16 checkpoints with Europe, the electronic queue has started. So far only for trucks

From Monday, May 8, electronic queues for crossing the border started working at 16 checkpoints with European countries. In the future, it will work for any type of transport.
This was reported by the press service of Ukrtransbezpeka.
For now, only truck drivers with a license for international cargo transportation can use “eCherha”, but from July the service will be extended to bus drivers as well. And from August 2023 — for owners of passenger cars.
Now "eCherha" works at the following checkpoints:
Volyn region
- Yahodyn — Dorohusk;
- Ustiluh — Zosyn.
Lviv region
- Krakow — Korchova;
- Rava-Ruska — Hrebenne;
- Shehyni — Medyka;
- Nyzhankovychi — Malhovice.
Chernivtsi region
- Porybne — Siret;
- Mamalyha — Kryva.
Transcarpathian region
- Uzhhorod — Vyshnye Niemetske;
- Chop (Tysa) — Zahon;
- Dyakove — Halmeu.
Vinnytsia region
- Mohyliv-Podilskyi — Otach.
Odesa region
- Reni — Giurgiulesti;
- Starokosache — Tudor;
- Vynohradivka — Vulkaneshty;
- Orlivka — Isakcha.
To cross the border using “eCherha”, you need to register on the website echerha.gov.ua or through the application, receive a message about the status of the queue, its progress, and the time of arrival at the checkpoint.
- In December 2022, an electronic queue for crossing was launched at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Then it was available only for trucks.