In Ukraine, an electronic queue for all types of transport is being launched at 16 border crossing points

In Ukraine, an electronic queue is being launched at 16 border crossing points. It will work for any transport.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"At 16 checkpoints in the western direction, we are launching the eCherha electronic system." After registering through the application, the user will receive a message about his status in the queue, its progress, and the time of arrival at the checkpoint," he noted.

Truck drivers will be able to use the electronic queue from next week, bus drivers from July, and car owners from August.