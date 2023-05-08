Ukraine went to meet Polish carriers to unblock the checkpoint “Yahodyn — Dorohusk”

Ukraine will temporarily not require permission from Polish carriers to transport goods from any EU country to Ukraine. Thus, it satisfied the main claim of the Polish strike at the largest checkpoint "Yahodyn — Dorohusk".
The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure writes about this.
In addition, from May 8, Poles will not be fined for non-compliance with environmental standards of vehicles.
"Since the beginning of this year, Ukrtransbezpeka has drawn up only four such resolutions [for the lack of permits] against Polish carriers," the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov emphasized.
He noted that transportation to Ukraine from third EU countries does not apply to the agreement between Kyiv and Brussels on cargo transportation, and they are not bilateral, so they require permits.
The Ukrainian agency sent a letter to the European Commission to clarify the situation.
- On May 5, Ukraine called on Poland to unblock the checkpoint "Yahodyn — Dorohusk", because it considers the strike of Polish carriers to be "artificial". They demand the return of permits for international freight transportation for Ukrainian carriers going to Poland, and they also want the EURO4 environmental norm to be applied to Ukrainians, just like to Poles in Ukraine.
- This checkpoint provides approximately 40% of cargo flow to Poland. On May 8 , an electronic queue for crossing the border started operating there. For now, only truck drivers with a license for international cargo transportation can use "eCherha".