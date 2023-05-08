Ukraine went to meet Polish carriers to unblock the checkpoint “Yahodyn — Dorohusk”

Ukraine will temporarily not require permission from Polish carriers to transport goods from any EU country to Ukraine. Thus, it satisfied the main claim of the Polish strike at the largest checkpoint "Yahodyn — Dorohusk".

The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure writes about this.

In addition, from May 8, Poles will not be fined for non-compliance with environmental standards of vehicles.

"Since the beginning of this year, Ukrtransbezpeka has drawn up only four such resolutions [for the lack of permits] against Polish carriers," the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov emphasized.

He noted that transportation to Ukraine from third EU countries does not apply to the agreement between Kyiv and Brussels on cargo transportation, and they are not bilateral, so they require permits.

The Ukrainian agency sent a letter to the European Commission to clarify the situation.