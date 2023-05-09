Polish law enforcement officers are investigating fraud with Ukrainian grain

The Rzeszów Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating frauds involving Ukrainian grain in Poland. In two weeks, dozens of companies have already been established and several thousand tons of grain brought from Ukraine and sold, hiding its origin and final destination, have been discovered.

Rzeczpospolita writes about it.

The State Tax Administration has initiated customs and tax inspections of importers of so-called technical grain from Ukraine. They confirmed the violation.

The investigation established that Ukrainian technical grain imported to Poland almost did not pass border control — it was sold immediately after entering Poland. Well-known Polish flour producers were affected by the fraud.

Grain intended for industrial processing into other products (alcohol, starch, medical preparations, etc.) is called technical grain.

"We are currently conducting seven joint proceedings. In general, we are talking about several tons of grain, several dozens of subjects have been established. These are companies that imported goods to Poland, as well as those that then traded them," the spokeswoman for the prosecutorʼs office in Rzeszów Hanna Bernat-Lozanska noted.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that the first 16 inspections of grain imports and five investigations into suspected fraud had begun.