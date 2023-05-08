The SBU declared the suspicion to the Russian actor Volodymyr Mashkov. He called for the destruction of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the Russian actor Volodymyr Mashkov.

This was reported in the SBU press service.

It was noted there that Mashkov is a member of the inner circle of the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and repeatedly supported the occupiers during mass events in which Putin also participated.

Also, in his own Telegram channel and on Instagram, Mashkov regularly glorifies the war crimes of Russians. He has a total of over 200 000 followers.

In his numerous interviews and speeches for propagandist Russian media, the actor called for the "joining" of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

In addition, Mashkov illegally came to the temporarily occupied Crimea and eastern Ukraine to participate in Russian propaganda activities.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified Mashkov of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 1 and Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);

part 1 and part 2 of Art. 332-1 (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

Currently, Mashkov is in the territory of the Russian Federation. The SBU is working to bring the propagandist actor to justice for crimes against Ukraine.