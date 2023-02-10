The SBU reported the suspicion to pro-Kremlin propagandist Tetyana Montyan

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to pro-Kremlin propagandist Tetyana Montyan, who publicly justifies Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, Montyan left for Russia in 2021. Since then, she constantly visits the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and produces propaganda stories in which she justifies the occupiers. She also regularly appears on Russian TV channels and spreads misinformation about the situation in Ukraine through her YouTube and Telegram channels to almost half a million subscribers.

The perpetrators declared the suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at the seizure of state power);

part 1 and part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 1 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity);

Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

In 2022, Tetyana Montyan spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council on behalf of Russia. The meeting was devoted to the Minsk agreements. In her speech, Montyan called Ukraine a "colony of the collective West" and said that Ukraine "kills the civilian population of Donbas."