Ukrainian court sentenced Russian propagandist Anton Krasovskyi to five years in prison with confiscation of property

The Ukrainian court arrested in absentia the director of the propaganda channel Russia Today Anton Krasovskyi, who called for the genocide of Ukrainians.

This was reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

From February 2022, Krasovskyi publicly supported the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine and justified the crimes of the occupiers. The Russian propagandist spread his "beliefs" during the broadcasts of Russia Today, as well as through Telegram channels.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service and the examinations conducted, the court found Kuznetsov-Krasovskyi guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system or for the seizure of state power, made with the use of mass media);

Part 2 of Art. 442 (public calls for genocide, as well as the production of materials with calls for genocide for the purpose of distribution or distribution of such materials).

The court sentenced the propagandist to five years in prison with confiscation of property. This is the maximum term of imprisonment for both articles. Currently, Krasovskyi is hiding abroad. But SBU officers know where he is and are working to bring him to justice.