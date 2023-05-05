A deposit was made for the mayor of Odesa, Hennady Trukhanov. Now he will be released from the pre-trial detention center

The deputy of the "Trust in actions" faction, Dmytro Tansyura, posted a bond for Odessa mayor Gennady Trukhanov in the amount of 13.4 million hryvnias, which he told "Suspilne".

According to Tansyura, he has made personal "declared funds from which taxes have been paid" and has already received a letter from the High Anti-Corruption Court (HCC). Now Trukhanov should be released from the pre-trial detention center.

In the meantime, Trukhanovʼs lawyer filed a complaint with the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court. The date of the court session will be set next week.

The day before, the court allowed the arrest of Gennadiy Trukhanov with the right to bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias in the case of the Krayan plant. According to the investigation, in 2016, the Odesa City Council bought the building of the bankrupt Krayan plant at an inflated price and tried to withdraw the difference through a fictitious enterprise. NABU considers Trukhanov to be the organizer of a corruption scheme that embezzled over 90 million hryvnias.