The Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov with the right to bail

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed the arrest of the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov with the right to bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias.
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) on May 4.
The decision was made by the court in the case concerning the "Krayan" plant. The investigation believes that in 2016, the Odesa City Council purchased the building of the bankrupt "Krayan" plant at an inflated price, and they tried to withdraw the difference through a fictitious enterprise. NABU considers Trukhanov to be the organizer of a corruption scheme to embezzle more than UAH 90 million.
- In September 2016, the Odesa City Council purchased the Krayan factory building for UAH 185 million from a private company. Before that, this company bought this building for UAH 11.5 million. The seller company tried to transfer the funds received from the city government to a fictitious company. In total, there are 12 defendants in the case. The amount of losses is UAH 92.6 million.
- On June 25, 2019, the prosecutor asked for a sentence of 12 years in prison for Trukhanov, seven to 11 years for the other defendants.
- On July 9, 2019, the Odesa Court acquitted Trukhanov in the "Krayan" case, but in February 2021, the Appeals Chamber of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court overturned this acquittal.
- On April 25, 2023, HACC changed the preventive measure of Hennadii Trukhanov from a personal commitment to a bail of 30.8 million hryvnias.