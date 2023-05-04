The Higher Anti-Corruption Court arrested the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov with the right to bail

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed the arrest of the mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov with the right to bail in the amount of 13 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) on May 4.

The decision was made by the court in the case concerning the "Krayan" plant. The investigation believes that in 2016, the Odesa City Council purchased the building of the bankrupt "Krayan" plant at an inflated price, and they tried to withdraw the difference through a fictitious enterprise. NABU considers Trukhanov to be the organizer of a corruption scheme to embezzle more than UAH 90 million.