Moldova also plans to introduce a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Moldova also plans to introduce temporary restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. They will concern purchases of grain and oil crops.

This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of Moldova Volodymyr Bolya, NewsMaker reports.

The minister told the head of the EU delegation in Moldova Yanis Mazheiks about "the ministryʼs intention to temporarily apply the measures introduced by some EU countries regarding the import of grain and oil crops from Ukraine."

According to him, the Moldovan government wants to compensate farmers for fuel costs, as well as introduce subsidies for plant protection products and fertilizers.

Earlier, the Association of Farmers of Moldova called on the department to temporarily limit the import of Ukrainian agricultural products. According to Moldovan farmers, the temporary restriction on the import of Ukrainian products introduced in some EU countries will lead to an increase in these products in Moldova. The association claims that the collapse of grain and oilseed prices has already put thousands of small and medium-sized farmers on the brink of bankruptcy.