Moldova also plans to introduce a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Moldova also plans to introduce temporary restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. They will concern purchases of grain and oil crops.
This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of Moldova Volodymyr Bolya, NewsMaker reports.
The minister told the head of the EU delegation in Moldova Yanis Mazheiks about "the ministryʼs intention to temporarily apply the measures introduced by some EU countries regarding the import of grain and oil crops from Ukraine."
According to him, the Moldovan government wants to compensate farmers for fuel costs, as well as introduce subsidies for plant protection products and fertilizers.
Earlier, the Association of Farmers of Moldova called on the department to temporarily limit the import of Ukrainian agricultural products. According to Moldovan farmers, the temporary restriction on the import of Ukrainian products introduced in some EU countries will lead to an increase in these products in Moldova. The association claims that the collapse of grain and oilseed prices has already put thousands of small and medium-sized farmers on the brink of bankruptcy.
- After the start of a full-scale war, the European Union canceled all tariffs and quotas for the transit of Ukrainian grain. Farmers from Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia were reported to have lost €417 million due to the influx of Ukrainian grain into their markets.
- Already on April 15, Poland banned the import of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine, and also decided to introduce a ban on their transit there.
- Subsequently, a ban on imports was announced in Hungary and Slovakia, but they promised to maintain transit. The European Commission called the decisions of the three countries unacceptable. After the negotiations, Poland promised to resume grain transit. However, the European Commission agreed to ban the import of wheat, corn, rape and sunflower. The European Commission also decided to allocate an additional €100 million to help farmers who suffered losses.
- On May 2, the European Commission officially temporarily banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine. The ban will last until June 5, 2023. During this period, the mentioned goods can be imported to all EU countries, except Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. At the same time, Ukrainian products can be transited through their territory.