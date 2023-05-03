The European Commission allocates €500 million to increase the production of ammunition. They will be transferred to Ukraine and EU countries

The European Commission has decided to allocate €500 million to increase the production of ammunition, which will go to urgent aid to Ukraine and replenish the stocks of EU member states.

The European Union is trying to solve the problem of the shortage of ammunition and their components, which currently exists. Therefore, the bloc will increase defense production capacity and finance joint purchases.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, says that Europe will strengthen its support for the "courageous soldiers of Ukraine" with this Act to Support the Production of Ammunition (ASAP).

"This will help supply Ukraine with more ammunition to protect its citizens, as well as strengthen our European defense capabilities. Together with member states, we are mobilizing another €1 billion to increase capacity across Europe," she added.

In addition to funds from the EU budget, each country of the bloc will allocate its share, and together they will provide another €500 million.