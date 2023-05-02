Denmark allocates the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its value is $250 million

The Parliament of Denmark has decided to allocate the largest package of military aid worth $250 million to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to help "successfully complete the upcoming counteroffensive."
This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.
This aid will primarily go towards the purchase of air defense systems. The package also included:
- armored repair and evacuation vehicles;
- demining machines;
- ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher;
- mobile field bridges;
- night vision devices and others.
"We know that the Russians have entrenched themselves in the occupied territories of Ukraine with trenches, minefields and other obstacles that should stop the Ukrainian offensive. The materials in the aid package are important to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles on the front line," says Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
Another €50 million will be allocated to non-lethal equipment for Ukraine from NATO.
- At the end of April, Denmark launched a new support program for Ukraine for 2023, within which it will allocate one billion euros. The main goal of the program is the restoration of Ukraine. Denmark will pay special attention to the reconstruction of Mykolaiv.
- The Danish government has agreed to create a fund with a total sum of seven billion Danish kroner (one billion dollars) for civil, military and economic assistance to Ukraine. The funds of the fund are intended for assistance in 2023. In addition to this, in 2024-2027, funds are reserved that can contribute to covering the costs of replacing military equipment. These funds are from military contributions made in 2022 and 2023.
- Denmark and the Netherlands plan to deliver 14 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine early next year. So far, Denmark has already transferred the first 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery installations.