Denmark allocates the largest package of military aid to Ukraine. Its value is $250 million

The Parliament of Denmark has decided to allocate the largest package of military aid worth $250 million to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to help "successfully complete the upcoming counteroffensive."

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

This aid will primarily go towards the purchase of air defense systems. The package also included:

armored repair and evacuation vehicles;

demining machines;

ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher;

mobile field bridges;

night vision devices and others.

"We know that the Russians have entrenched themselves in the occupied territories of Ukraine with trenches, minefields and other obstacles that should stop the Ukrainian offensive. The materials in the aid package are important to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles on the front line," says Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Another €50 million will be allocated to non-lethal equipment for Ukraine from NATO.