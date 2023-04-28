Denmark launches a new support program for Ukraine. It will allocate €1 billion for reconstruction

Denmark has launched a new program to support Ukraine for 2023, within which it will allocate one billion euros.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Lücke Rasmussen, at a briefing in Odesa, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the main goal of the program is the restoration of Ukraine. Denmark will pay special attention to the reconstruction of Mykolayiv.

Rasmussen emphasized that he condemns the Russian missile strikes on Mykolayiv, but they add to Denmarkʼs determination to support Ukraine.

"Ukraine reminds us that freedom is not given as a gift. Freedom must be fought for. As long as you fight, Denmark will be with you," he said.