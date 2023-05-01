The Office of the President explained how various funds and state agencies for the reconstruction of Ukraine will work

The Office of the President (OP) explained how various funds and state agencies will work on the reconstruction of Ukraine. In particular, the created State Agency for Reconstruction and Development will deal only with the public sector.

The deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Rostislav Shurma told about this in an interview with Babel.

In addition to the State Agency, various recovery funds were also created, and Shurma himself informed about the creation of a separate Development Fund or Development Bank.

According to him, the state can deal exclusively with the state sector of reconstruction — schools, kindergartens, childrenʼs hospitals, roads and bridges. As for the reconstruction of private property, the state can only create conditions for attracting private capital to reconstruction.

"We are actively working on tools that will stimulate investments, on simplifying the conditions of doing business — connecting to networks, easy obtaining of permits, tax and customs reform. But we are also talking about liquidity instruments, because in order to build any business, you need a credit resource or equity capital, and this is not enough in the country. The state can build tools that will facilitate access to this resource. We have prepared one of them and plan to present it in the near future," Shurma explained.

He noted that Ukraine plans to create a structure that will support effective business projects. And the worldʼs largest financial companies will be invited to manage this structure.