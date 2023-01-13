The Ukrainian government created the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers established the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure. The new state body was created on the basis of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects and the State Agency for Highways.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“Yesterday in Irpin, we announced the restoration of the first 18 multi-apartment buildings, which were damaged during the Russian occupation of part of Kyiv region, at the expense of the funds of the United24 platform. This is the beginning of large-scale work on housing restoration, which we will carry out throughout the country,” Shmyhal said at the government meeting on Friday.

According to Shmyhal, the creation of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine will allow to optimize work processes and avoid chaos in the planning and implementation of projects.