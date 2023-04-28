The number of dead has increased to 20 people in Uman

In the city of Uman (Cherkasy region), which Russia attacked with rockets at night, the number of dead increased to 20 people.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Rescuers retrieved another body from under the rubble.
- On the morning of April 28, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles (21 out of 23 were shot down). Two rockets fell in Uman — on a high-rise building and warehouses. Here is the bill to help the victims.
- A woman and a two-year-old child died in Dnipro due to this rocket attack.