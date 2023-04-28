Zelensky responded to the petition on the creation of a pantheon of Ukrainian heroes

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the petition on the creation of the National Pantheon of Heroes of Ukraine on the territory of the Askoldova Mohyla Park in Kyiv.

He published the answer on April 28.

Zelensky decided to send this petition to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to instruct the local authorities to work out the issue of the Heroesʼ pantheon at the "Askoldova Mohyla". Shmyhal should conduct professional and public consultations on this matter and report the results to Zelensky.

The President also noted that today the Ministry of Culture, together with the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, is working on a concept project for the Memorial of Ukrainian Heroes.

The author of the petition, head of the "Ulf" medical service and deputy of the Kyiv City Council Alina Mykhailova published the response of the Ministry of Culture to the parliamentary appeal regarding the creation of a memorial to Ukrainian heroes. They said that the "Askoldova Mohyla" is a buffer zone of the UNESCO world heritage sites "Sophia of Kyiv" and "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra", and new construction is prohibited in the buffer zones.

Regarding the creation of a pantheon of heroes as a place of honorable burial of outstanding heroes of Ukrainian history (Stepan Bandera, Yevhen Konovalets, Simon Petliura, Pavlo Skoropadsky, who are buried outside Ukraine), the Ministry of Culture stated that the concept of the memorial space is to glorify not personalities, but human virtues (freedom, dignity and sacrifice).