The President is asked to create a National Pantheon of Heroes of Ukraine. Da Vinciʼs bride registered a petition

A petition has appeared on the website of the Presidentʼs Office with a proposal to create a memorial complex "National Pantheon of Heroes of Ukraine" on the territory of the Askoldova Mohyla Park in Kyiv.

The initiative was registered by the head of the ULF medical service and the military service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alina Mykhailova.

Heroes of the Krut, the Heavenly Hundred, the battles for the Donetsk airport, Debaltseve, and Ilovaisk are commemorated on the territory of the Askold grave. The fallen Hero of Ukraine, commander of the Da Vinci Wolves special unit Dmytro Kotsyubailo is also buried here.

According to her idea, honorable burials should take place in the Pantheon and memorial objects should be established to immortalize prominent historical figures of Ukraine. Mykhailova also offers to rebury Stepan Bandera, Yevhen Konovalets, Symon Petlyura, and Pavlo Skoropadskyi, who are buried outside of Ukraine, in the Pantheon.

"Today, the state is engaged in the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This is a very important and necessary project for Ukraine, on which we should not stop. We need our " Arlington " as an eternal memory that there is no Ukraine without the army. And we need the Pantheon as a place of strength and unity around prominent fighters for our independence," Alina Mykhaylova emphasized.

At the time of writing, more than 11 000 people have signed the petition. In order for the appeal to be considered by the president, it must receive at least 25 000 votes.