The petition to create a pantheon of Ukrainian heroes has received the required number of signatures. Now Zelensky must consider it

The petition on the creation of the National Pantheon of Heroes of Ukraine has received the required number of votes on the website of the Office of the President. Now it should be considered by Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is stated on the Presidentʼs Office website.

The petition was registered on March 21 — and in three days it has already gathered 25 000 signatures.

The initiative was launched by the head of the ULF medical service and the deputy of the Kyiv City Council Alina Mykhaylova. She was the bride of the fallen Hero of Ukraine, combatant of the 67th brigade Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo.

According to her idea, honorable burials should take place in the Pantheon and memorial objects should be established to immortalize prominent historical figures of Ukraine. Mykhailova also offers to rebury Stepan Bandera, Yevhen Konovalts, Simon Petlyura, and Pavel Skoropadsky, who are buried outside of Ukraine, in the Pantheon.

She proposes to create this Pantheon on the territory of Askoldova Mohyla [Askoldʼs grave] in Kyiv. Heroes of the Kruty, the Heavenly Hundred, the battles for the Donetsk airport, Debaltseve, and Ilovaisk are honored there.