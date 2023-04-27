The Czech Republic plans to open a railway connection from Prague to Lviv. The transfer will be made in Przemyśl, Poland

Czech Railways "České Dragy" (ČD) plans to open the route Prague — Lviv via Polish Przemyśl in June 2023 with a guaranteed transfer to Ukrainian trains. You only need one ticket for the flight.

ProUkrainu (Blesk.cz) writes about this.

An international "timed ticket" for the route Prague — Lviv will be sold at a discount according to the principle "the earlier, the cheaper". It will ensure that passengers will be able to change to a train in Przemyśl, which will be waiting for them even when the other one is late.

The scheme of connections between the Czech Republic and Ukraine via Poland, Slovakia, Austria and Hungary. «Ческе драги»

However, the introduction of the ticket is still under discussion. Now it operates on the connection Prague — Mukachevo with a transfer in the Slovakian Kosice. You can buy a ticket for this flight at the online ticket office of "Czech Draga", at the station or by calling the Czech State Railways.