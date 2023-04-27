The Czech Republic plans to open a railway connection from Prague to Lviv. The transfer will be made in Przemyśl, Poland

Czech Railways "České Dragy" (ČD) plans to open the route Prague — Lviv via Polish Przemyśl in June 2023 with a guaranteed transfer to Ukrainian trains. You only need one ticket for the flight.
ProUkrainu (Blesk.cz) writes about this.
An international "timed ticket" for the route Prague — Lviv will be sold at a discount according to the principle "the earlier, the cheaper". It will ensure that passengers will be able to change to a train in Przemyśl, which will be waiting for them even when the other one is late.
However, the introduction of the ticket is still under discussion. Now it operates on the connection Prague — Mukachevo with a transfer in the Slovakian Kosice. You can buy a ticket for this flight at the online ticket office of "Czech Draga", at the station or by calling the Czech State Railways.
- The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" is launching a new car on the route Vienna — Chop — Vienna. You can use it to return from Austria and Hungary to Ukraine or, conversely, go there. A ticket in a new carriage from Chop to Vienna costs 1 730 hryvnias.
- At the beginning of April, "Ukrzaliznytsia" successfully tested a flight from Lublin to Rava-Rusk on Eurorail. In the future, it is considered to extend the European track to Lviv.
- From March 1, 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia added one more car to the popular route "Kyiv — Warsaw" and in the return direction.
- "Ukrzaliznytsia" offered a convenient route to the Romanian city of Iasi, where the low-cost base of Wizz Air is located. It is adapted for the Kyiv — Chisinau flight.