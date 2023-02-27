”Ukrzaliznytsia” increased the number of traincars on the route Kyiv — Warsaw

From March 1, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian state railways operator will add another car to the popular route Kyiv — Warsaw and back.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

It will be possible to buy additional tickets from 08:00 on February 28 in the railway application.

The Warsaw route is available for purchase exclusively to registered passengers with a real phone number, with the possibility of purchasing no more than four tickets.

On March 1, the train will leave Kyiv at 6:14 p.m. and arrive in Warsaw at 10:12 a.m. The railwaymen remind that during the journey on this route, wagons are rearranged at the border. That is why the carriages of the international RIC standard contain a three-seater compartment.