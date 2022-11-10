“Ukrzaliznytsia” started selling tickets for the Kyiv — Warsaw train online. Fraudsters contributed to this

From November 10, "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) will sell tickets for the Kyiv — Warsaw train only online. The reason for this was the actions of fraudsters who buy tickets at ticket offices and then resell them on social networks.

"There have been more frequent cases when our passengers become victims of speculator fraudsters who resell tickets out of hand or on social networks on their pages. In addition, cases of forged travel documents were detected," the company said in a statement.

A special online order channel has been created for group orders, and official delegations, requests from diplomatic and state institutions will be served exclusively at the relevant specialized cash desk.

Ticket sales will open at 08:00 a.m. 20 days before the flight date.

"The return of Warsaw-bound tickets purchased online is possible only by making a claim at the ticket office of the station. This makes it possible to stop the mass purchase of tickets online through programmed bots, and then exchange them for the corresponding registered tickets for the passengers found by the fraudsters," the message emphasizes.

The number of tickets that can be purchased for the Kyiv — Warsaw — Kyiv train online in one hand will be limited to four tickets per order.