Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine is preparing to exchange prisoners “all for all”

In an interview with RBC-Ukraine, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov informed that an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia may soon take place in the "all for all" format.

He added that more than 2 200 people have been returned to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, calling it an unprecedented case in history.

"No one has ever done anything like that. All exchanges take place after the end of the hostilities and not during them," noted Budanov.