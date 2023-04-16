Ukraine and Russia held an Easter prisoner exchange. 130 soldiers returned home

Ukraine and Russia held a large exchange of prisoners in honor of Easter. 130 Ukrainian soldiers returned home.
This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.
According to him, the exchange has been going on for the past few days in several stages.
Among the prisoners were soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, border guards, national guardsmen, sailors, and employees of the State Special Transport Service.
- On April 10, Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners. It was possible to return home 100 military personnel — sailors, border guards, and national guardsmen. It was the 40th exchange of prisoners, a total of 2,105 people were returned.