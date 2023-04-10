Ukraine returned another 100 military personnel from captivity — they are sailors, border guards and national guardsmen

On April 10, Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners. It was possible to return home 100 military personnel — sailors, border guards, and national guardsmen.

This was reported by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Coordination Headquarters.

Among those dismissed are 80 men and 20 women. These are the defenders of Mariupol, Bakhmut, and Hostomel, as well as the defenders of Chonhar, Snake Island, Zaporizhzhia NPP, and Chornobyl NPP (nine of them are officers, the rest are members of the ranks and noncommissioned officers).

Almost half of the released prisoners have serious injuries, illnesses or have been tortured. The youngest of those released is 19 years old.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Андрій Єрмак / Telegram

The Russian side reported that 106 soldiers were given to it.