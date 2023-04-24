The SBU detained ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi in the case of the missile attack on the airfield in Kirovohrad region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the former acting commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces Roman Chervinskyi for abuse of authority.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the SBU.

The case concerns the failed hijacking of a Russian plane, which, according to the investigation, led to a Russian missile attack on the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region in July 2022.

According to sources, Roman Chervinskyi was detained on April 24 in the Ternopil region. A preventive measure will be chosen for him on Tuesday. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office will request the arrest of the suspect.