56 children remain in front-line settlements

Over the past week, 70 children were evacuated from the front-line areas of the Donetsk region, and 56 children still remain there.

This was reported by the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, Radio Svoboda cites.

Forced evacuation of children from 21 settlements of the Donetsk region continues. According to Vereshchuk, people willingly leave if they understand where they are going.

The regional forced evacuation of children also continues in the frontline villages of the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region.