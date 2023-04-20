The SBI declared the suspicion to an officer from Ivano-Frankivsk who beat a conscript

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to an officer of one of the units of the National Guard in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who mocked and beat a serviceman.

The SBI reported this on April 20.

The officer is suspected of exceeding his official authority, he faces up to 12 years in prison. The SBI is also investigating two more cases of abuse of authority by this officer in relation to other soldiers.

The State Bureau of Investigation is asking the court to arrest the officer with the possibility of bail of 800 000 hryvnias.

On April 18, a video of a National Guard officer beating a conscript soldier in Ivano-Frankivsk went viral. The leadership of the National Guard announced that it had started an official inspection.