The SBI declared the suspicion to an officer from Ivano-Frankivsk who beat a conscript

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to an officer of one of the units of the National Guard in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who mocked and beat a serviceman.
The SBI reported this on April 20.
The officer is suspected of exceeding his official authority, he faces up to 12 years in prison. The SBI is also investigating two more cases of abuse of authority by this officer in relation to other soldiers.
The State Bureau of Investigation is asking the court to arrest the officer with the possibility of bail of 800 000 hryvnias.
On April 18, a video of a National Guard officer beating a conscript soldier in Ivano-Frankivsk went viral. The leadership of the National Guard announced that it had started an official inspection.
- On March 11, a video of an officer beating a conscript soldier in the 190 training center in the village of Huyva (Zhytomyr region) went viral on social media. In the video, the commander of the 2nd platoon of the guard company, junior lieutenant Viktor Vitusevych, kicked a soldier. The servicemen of this unit complained that this happens systematically. Vitusevych claimed that the soldier was drunk, which caused such a reaction. On March 16, Vitusevych was suspected of exceeding official authority, on March 17 he was sent under house arrest for two months.
- On April 19, it became known about the beating of a serviceman in the military part of the city of Volodymyr in Volyn. The beaten man was discovered only a day after the incident, now he is in the hospital. He was diagnosed with a craniocerebral injury, numerous hematomas and a broken nose.