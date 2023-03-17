The officer who beat a conscript in the military unit of Zhytomyr region was sent under house arrest for two months

The Bohun District Court of Zhytomyr chose a preventive measure for the officer who beat a conscript in the military unit. Junior lieutenant Viktor Vitusevych was sent under round-the-clock house arrest for two months.

A spokeswoman for the territorial administration of the State Security Bureau in Khmelnytskyi Kateryna Herasimuk told Suspilne about this.

According to her, after the expiration of this term, the court may decide to extend the 24-hour house arrest or to change the preventive measure.