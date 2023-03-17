The officer who beat a conscript in the military unit of Zhytomyr region was sent under house arrest for two months

The Bohun District Court of Zhytomyr chose a preventive measure for the officer who beat a conscript in the military unit. Junior lieutenant Viktor Vitusevych was sent under round-the-clock house arrest for two months.
A spokeswoman for the territorial administration of the State Security Bureau in Khmelnytskyi Kateryna Herasimuk told Suspilne about this.
According to her, after the expiration of this term, the court may decide to extend the 24-hour house arrest or to change the preventive measure.
- On March 11, a video of the beating of a conscript soldier by an officer, which allegedly took place in the 190 training center in the village of Huiva (Zhytomyr region) ,spread on social networks.
- The local edition "Pershyi Zhytomyrskyi" wrote that the video shows the commander of the 2nd platoon of the guard company, junior lieutenant Viktor Vitusevych. It was he who kicked the soldier. The servicemen of this unit complained that this happens systematically.
- On March 16, Viktor Vitusevych was suspected of exceeding authority or official authority by a military official (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).