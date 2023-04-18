A video of an officer beating a conscript of the National Guard is being shared online. They have already started an official inspection

A video in which a National Guard officer allegedly beat a conscript soldier in Ivano-Frankivsk is circulating online. The leadership of the National Guard announced that it had started an official inspection.
The incident was also reported to the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which is located in Lviv.
"In the modern army and in a stable society, there is no place for humiliating the honor and dignity of a person, including a serviceman," the National Guard noted.
- On March 11, a video of an officer beating a conscript soldier in the 190 training center in the village of Huyva (Zhytomyr region) went viral on social media. In the video, the commander of the 2nd platoon of the guard company, junior lieutenant Viktor Vitusevych, kicked a soldier. The servicemen of this unit complained that this happens systematically. Vitusevych stated that the soldier was intoxicated, which caused such a reaction. On March 16, Vitusevych was suspected of exceeding official authority, on March 17 he was sent under house arrest for two months.