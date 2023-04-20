The courts continue to seize the assets of the sanctioned oligarch Vadym Novinsky. This time — by more than 144 million hryvnias

The court seized the assets of the sanctioned oligarch, ex-MP Vadym Novinsky, totaling more than 144 million hryvnias.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes that 18 million cubic meters of gas stored in the warehouses of JSC "Ukrtransgaz" were seized.
According to the investigation, the sanctioned oligarch tried to withdraw gas from the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) through the scheme of front companies.
Novinsky re-registered his gas production enterprises to several affiliated persons connected to Russia. For this, he used the services of private notaries and state registrars.
SBU employees exposed the scheme and blocked it.
- The Verkhovna Rada terminated the mandate of the MP of Ukraine Vadym Novinsky in July 2022.
- In December of last year, the SBU published a list of 10 people who were included in the "church list" of NSDC sanctions. Among them, in particular, a cleric of the UOC MP, ex-MP Vadym Novinsky and the then vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Pavlo (Petro Lebid).
- Novynskyi is currently involved in the case of aiding and abetting an aggressor state. In April of this year, journalists spotted Novinsky in Zurich. There he served in the ROC church.
- On April 13 , the court seized Novinskyʼs property worth more than 3.5 billion hryvnias. At that time, the list of blocked assets included corporate rights to 40 Ukrainian enterprises and 30 gas wells, where industrial volumes of blue fuel are extracted.