The courts continue to seize the assets of the sanctioned oligarch Vadym Novinsky. This time — by more than 144 million hryvnias

The court seized the assets of the sanctioned oligarch, ex-MP Vadym Novinsky, totaling more than 144 million hryvnias.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes that 18 million cubic meters of gas stored in the warehouses of JSC "Ukrtransgaz" were seized.

According to the investigation, the sanctioned oligarch tried to withdraw gas from the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) through the scheme of front companies.

Novinsky re-registered his gas production enterprises to several affiliated persons connected to Russia. For this, he used the services of private notaries and state registrars.

SBU employees exposed the scheme and blocked it.