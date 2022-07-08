The Ukrainian Parliament prematurely terminated the mandate of its member, Vadym Novinskyi

The Verkhovna Rada, with 295 votes of peopleʼs deputies, terminated the mandate of its member, Vadym Novinskyi.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Member of Parliament from "Holos" wrote about it.
The day before, Novinsky himself announced that he had decided to resign as a member of parliament and focus "on humanitarian projects, economic development, service to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church [Moscow Patriarchate] and restoration of destroyed churches."
- Vadym Novinsky is a deputy from the pro-Russian "Opposition Bloc". He is among the top ten richest Ukrainians according to Forbes. His fortune is estimated at $1.4 billion. Novinsky is the founder of the financial and industrial group "Smart-Holding" and the owner of a package of shares in the company "Metinvest";. On April 23, 2020, it became known that Metropolitan Onufriy, the head of the UOC MP, ordained Novinsky a deacon. Novinsky announced his intention to leave politics as early as 2021, because politics "did not bring peace to the soul".
- Novinsky was born in Russia — in St. Petersburg. The former president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, granted him Ukrainian citizenship in May 2012, on the eve of the Russian businessmanʼs birthday. The decree contained the wording "for outstanding services to Ukraine."