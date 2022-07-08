The Ukrainian Parliament prematurely terminated the mandate of its member, Vadym Novinskyi

The Verkhovna Rada, with 295 votes of peopleʼs deputies, terminated the mandate of its member, Vadym Novinskyi.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the Member of Parliament from "Holos" wrote about it.

The day before, Novinsky himself announced that he had decided to resign as a member of parliament and focus "on humanitarian projects, economic development, service to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church [Moscow Patriarchate] and restoration of destroyed churches."