Vadym Novinsky decided to draw up the credentials of a Member of Parliament

Vadym Novinsky decided to withdraw his powers as a Member of Parliament and focus on humanitarian projects. He announced this on Wednesday, July 6.
"I decided to draw up the powers of a Member of Parliament of Ukraine and focus on humanitarian projects, the development of the national economy, service to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and the restoration of destroyed churches," Novinsky said. After the war, he promises to help rebuild the city of Mariupol.
Novinsky said that his team is already working on providing the settlements of Ukraine with ambulances, medical drugs and products. Ahead is the implementation of programs for the post-war revival of Ukraine and its economy, restoration of factories and infrastructure.
- Vadym Novinsky is a deputy from the "Opposition Bloc". He is among the top ten richest Ukrainians according to Forbes. His fortune is estimated at $1.4 billion. Novinsky is the founder of the financial and industrial group "Smart-Holding" and the owner of a package of shares in the company "Metinvest";. On April 23, 2020, it became known that Metropolitan Onufriy, the head of the UOC MP, ordained Novinsky a deacon. Novinsky announced his intention to leave politics as early as 2021, because politics "did not bring peace to the soul".
- Novinsky was born in Russia — in St. Petersburg. The former president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, granted him Ukrainian citizenship in May 2012, on the eve of the Russian businessmanʼs birthday. The decree contained the wording "for outstanding services to Ukraine."