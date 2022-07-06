Vadym Novinsky decided to draw up the credentials of a Member of Parliament

Vadym Novinsky decided to withdraw his powers as a Member of Parliament and focus on humanitarian projects. He announced this on Wednesday, July 6.

"I decided to draw up the powers of a Member of Parliament of Ukraine and focus on humanitarian projects, the development of the national economy, service to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and the restoration of destroyed churches," Novinsky said. After the war, he promises to help rebuild the city of Mariupol.

Novinsky said that his team is already working on providing the settlements of Ukraine with ambulances, medical drugs and products. Ahead is the implementation of programs for the post-war revival of Ukraine and its economy, restoration of factories and infrastructure.