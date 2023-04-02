Former MP Novinsky was spotted in Zurich — he serves in the Russian Orthodox Church there

Radio Svoboda correspondents found ex-National Deputy Vadym Novinsky from the "Opposition Bloc" in Zurich. On the second of April, he held a Sunday service in the largest Russian Orthodox church in the city.

It is about the "Church of the Resurrection of Christ" of the Russian Orthodox Church in the very center of Zurich, it was consecrated by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill (Gundyaev), on December 15, 2002.

Novinsky says that he came to Switzerland from Germany, and to Germany from Ukraine "he walked, drove a car, flew by plane." He calls the situation with the eviction of the UOC-MP from the Lavra "lawlessness", but he is not going to return to support Pavlo.