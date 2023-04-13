The court seized the property of the sanctioned oligarch Vadym Novinsky worth more than 3.5 billion UAH

The court seized over 3.5 billion hryvnias of the property of the sanctioned Ukrainian oligarch, ex-lawmaker Vadym Novinskyi.

The Security Service of Ukraine reports that the list of blocked assets includes corporate rights to 40 Ukrainian enterprises and 30 gas wells where industrial volumes of blue fuel are extracted.

Novinsky tried to re-register industrial facilities to several affiliated commercial structures. He was assisted in this by controlled state registrars and private notaries. The illegal actions of the registrars have already been canceled, and searches have been conducted in the offices of the companies and those involved. SBU employees seized documents, seals of non-resident companies and pro-Russian religious literature.