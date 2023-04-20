FT: The European Union plans to introduce emergency restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain to five countries

The European Union (EU) will introduce emergency restrictions on the import of grain from Ukraine to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria, with the exception of re-export (transit) to other EU member states or other parts of the world.

The ban will be in effect until June.

countries and lowered prices on the domestic market. The new restrictions will give the EU time to prepare emergency mechanisms for the "protection" of its own market, when the military regime of trade with Ukraine begins to operate again in June.

The publication specified that new restrictions from the EU are planned to be introduced due to unilateral bans by Poland and Hungary. If they cancel them, they will receive €100 million in compensation from EU funds.