FT: The European Union plans to introduce emergency restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain to five countries

The European Union (EU) will introduce emergency restrictions on the import of grain from Ukraine to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria, with the exception of re-export (transit) to other EU member states or other parts of the world.
The Financial Times (FT) writes about it.
The ban will be in effect until June.
countries and lowered prices on the domestic market. The new restrictions will give the EU time to prepare emergency mechanisms for the "protection" of its own market, when the military regime of trade with Ukraine begins to operate again in June.
The publication specified that new restrictions from the EU are planned to be introduced due to unilateral bans by Poland and Hungary. If they cancel them, they will receive €100 million in compensation from EU funds.
- The European Commission promised a financial aid package of €100 million to Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria against the background of the grain crisis. However, there is a condition: adherence to a joint approach to solving problems, and not unilateral decisions.
- Poland banned the import of grain and dozens of types of agricultural products from Ukraine on April 15. On April 16, Hungary banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine until June. Slovakia adopted a similar decision on April 17, and Bulgaria on April 19. True, the Bulgarians allowed transit.
- The European Commission reacted to such decisions and called them unacceptable. The European Commission plans to approve an additional package of support measures for EU farmers who were "suffered" by the influx of Ukrainian agricultural products.
- On the evening of April 18, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko informed that Ukraine had agreed with Poland to restore the transit of agricultural products. It will be unlocked on the night of Thursday, April 21 to Friday, April 22.