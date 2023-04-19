The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces urged not to engage in populism on the topic of military salaries

The General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces explained how the salaries of the military are calculated, and urged not to engage in populism on this topic.

It was noted there that now the additional monetary reward is calculated depending on the areas of hostilities and the complexity of the tasks performed by the fighters.

In particular, as before, 100 thousand hryvnias per month are received by defenders who fight directly on the front line. 30 000 hryvnias are paid to military personnel who carry out tasks in combat areas, but do not directly participate in battles with the occupiers, as well as those who are on combat duty and repel enemy air attacks, regardless of the area of the task.

If servicemen are outside the combat zone, in the rear, then additional combat payments are not accrued to them. At the same time, from February 1, 2023, the minimum amount of financial support for all military personnel was increased to 20 100 hryvnias.

"We are convinced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should have a fair payment system that will not create conditions for social tension in combat units and will treat those soldiers who risk their lives and health with respect. We ask you to stop engaging in populism and concentrate on the defense of our state," noted the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.