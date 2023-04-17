WSJ: One of the administrators of the pro-Russian channel where leaked Pentagon documents first appeared was a former US Navy officer

One of the administrators of the pro-Russian English-language Telegram channel Donbass Devushka was a former US Navy officer Sarah Beals. It was in this channel that leaked Pentagon documents first appeared in Telegram.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about it.

After the documents appeared in this channel, they began to spread in the pro-Russian segment — and thatʼs when the Western media first drew attention to them. In addition, one of the documents published on the Donbass Devushka channel was redacted. On it, Russian losses were significantly underestimated and Ukrainian losses were overestimated.

Sarah Beals herself confirmed that she was one of the 15 administrators of this channel. But she assures that the publication with the merged documents was published by another administrator. This post has now been removed from the channel.

Sarah Beals served in the US Navy until November 2022 and most likely did not have access to classified information. She was an avionics technician.

The Donbass Devushka Telegram channel has more than 65 000 subscribers. It is allegedly conducted on behalf of a "girl from Donbas" who supports Russia. Russian propaganda, various podcasts with guests who support Russia and oppose aid to Ukraine are published there.

Sarah Beals stated she left the military on medical grounds after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. At the same time, she was released with a lower rank than she received during her service. As her former colleague Rachel Stevens told reporters, people with such a position and title as Beals have access to top secret information.