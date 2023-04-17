News

Cases against 10 citizens who fought in Ukraine are being investigated in Kazakhstan

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

In Kazakhstan, criminal cases were initiated against 10 citizens who participated in the war in Ukraine. But on whose side is unknown.

The KazTAG agency writes about this.

The National Security Committee is investigating the cases. There they officially confirmed that they are conducting an investigation, but no other details are reported.

According to the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, participation in foreign armed conflicts is punishable by imprisonment for five to nine years.