Cases against 10 citizens who fought in Ukraine are being investigated in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, criminal cases were initiated against 10 citizens who participated in the war in Ukraine. But on whose side is unknown.
The KazTAG agency writes about this.
The National Security Committee is investigating the cases. There they officially confirmed that they are conducting an investigation, but no other details are reported.
According to the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, participation in foreign armed conflicts is punishable by imprisonment for five to nine years.
- On September 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan announced that they do not recognize the results of the pseudo-referendums held by the Russian occupiers in the captured territories of Ukraine. Astana adheres to the principle of "territorial integrity of states" and advocates "sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence."
- In September, Kazakhstan forbade its citizens to fight in Ukraine, and after the announcement of mobilization in the Russian Federation, the countryʼs government declared that it would not grant asylum to fleeing Russians.