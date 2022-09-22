Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have banned their citizens from fighting in Ukraine

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan banned their citizens from participating in the war against Ukraine. Criminal liability is provided for this.

This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

On September 21, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation informed its citizens that for participating in hostilities on the territory of foreign countries, they face imprisonment for a period of 5 to 10 years. Confiscation of property is also possible. Kyrgyz who live in Russia and who will be called to participate in the war are advised to immediately contact the diplomatic mission of their country.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in the Russian Federation also stated that it warns compatriots against creating volunteer battalions and/or participating in hostilities on the territory of foreign countries. Violators face up to 10 years in prison.

In Kazakhstan, such actions are punishable by a prison term of 5 to 9 years, in accordance with Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (actions related to the intentional unlawful participation of citizens of Kazakhstan in armed conflicts or hostilities on the territory of any foreign country in the absence of signs of mercenary activity).