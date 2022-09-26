Kazakhstan does not admit the results of the Russian “referendums” in Ukraine

Kazakhstan does not admit the results of the pseudo-referendums held by the Russian occupiers in the captured territories of Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the statement of the representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aybek Smadiyarov.

Astana adheres to the principle of "territorial integrity of states" and advocates "sovereign equality and peaceful coexistence."

Smadiyarov said that Kazakhstan is ready to be a mediator in negotiations with the Russian Federation and is in favor of "maintaining stability at the global level."