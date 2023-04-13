Two Ukrainian women were included in the list of 100 most influential people in the world by TIME

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian lawyer and human rights defender Oleksandra Matviychuk were included in the list of the hundred most influential people of the year according to Time magazine. The activities of both were recognized in the "Leaders" category.

US First Lady Jill Biden spoke about Olena Zelenska for Time, calling her a defender, the pride of the nation, and a beacon of hope for the people she loves.

Democrat, former US senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described the merits of human rights defender Oleksandra Matviychuk. She writes that Oleksandra "dedicated her life to the defense of democracy", and last year she received the Nobel Peace Prize.

The list of the most influential also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles of Great Britain, supermodel Bella Hadid, American journalist accused of espionage by Russia, Evan Hershkovich, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, football player Lionel Messi, billionaire Elon Musk, singer Beyoncé and others.