Ukrainian human rights defender Oleksandra Matviychuk was included in the list of the 25 most influential women in the world

Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, was included in the list of the 25 most influential women in the world according to the rating of the British edition of the Financial Times. The impact of her activities on society was noted in the "Leaders" category.

"Instead of flowers from local residents, Russia faced a strong, freedom-loving nation that did not want to surrender. In response, Russian troops are waging a brutal physical and psychological war: bombing, rape, torture and deportation. Oleksandra Matviychuk, a 39-year-old lawyer and human rights defender, faithfully documents evidence of war crimes in Ukraine through the Center for Civil Liberties, which she heads," the publication writes.

The list also included Vice President of Colombia France Elena Marquez Mina, Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, Pakistanʼs Climate Minister Sherry Rehman, tennis player Serena Williams, Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex), executive director of Saint Laurent Francesca. All of them are now fighting for freedom in their countries.